BNSC’s P9 Million Facilities Upgrade

Government through the Sport Ministry aid the Commission with funds to refurbish Molepolole Stadium and the Athletes Village

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The government through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and CultureDevelopment (MYSC) have funded Botswana National Sports Commission with P9 million to upgrade the Molepolole Stadium and the Athletes Villages, Gazette Sport has established.

This publication made the discovery through BNSC Chairman Marumo Morule who noted that they have secured funds to refurbish the Molepolole Stadium for two main projects; the relaying of turf and renovation of the water reticulation system. “The stadium will therefore be out of bounds when contracted companies begin their works,” he said during the BNSC Annual General Meeting (AGM) held recently. “We have also closed the Athletes’ Village for renovation, the project is nearing completion. Thanks to MYSC for funding these projects at P5million and P4 million respectively.”

With that, Morule noted that the construction of Botswana Karate Association Train-ing Hall is almost complete after being halted for several months due to depletion of funds. He said construction of the Football Academy with funding by an international company INEOS should be on course once all pre-contract activities are concluded. “We have already signed a contract with the company to pave way for construction,” he said.

Morule also used the occasion to caution National Associations (NSAs) to desist from internal disputes noting that the quarrels are fast becoming a reputational risk to sport. He said a total of 15 cases were reported to the disciplinary committee, some dating back to two years. “Most of these cases are disputes within Executive Committees, grievances from individuals about unfair business practices by leadership of the Association and others are complaints from service providers that you do business with,” he said further urging the NSAs to curtail the disputes. He said as of date, a total of five cases have been resolved and 10 are still on going.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the covid-19 pandemic, Morule said; “We have decided to hold in abeyance all sport related international travel and hosting of international sport events as a preventative measure. Many other international sports authorities have cancelled their events as such we cannot be spared. We will continue to assess the situation and where possible allow both training and competitions.”

He said the Commission understands that athletes and others in sport have been adversely affected by the pandemic. “We sympathize with them, as Botswana Sport, we have made attempts to cushion some of the effects and as it may be known to yourselves, COVID-19 Relief fund was introduced in Sport,” he said. “We acknowledge that many more people and structure needed support than those we were able to assist. While this might not have been enough, we are aware that International Sport Bodies are also providing some form of relief for which we are grateful.”