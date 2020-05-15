Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) has written to the government, through Botswana National Sports Commission to declare their interest to bid for the 2024 Commonwealth Karate Championships.

According to a statement released by the local karate motherbody today,the government has since advised them to prepare their hosting plan and budget for 2024.

“We have also been requested to put together a plan for the preparation for Team Botswana for the next four years. BOKA has also setup a Bid Working Committee for this work. We have also communicated our interest to the Commonwealth Karate Federation,” reads a statement from the association.

BOKA’s bid was supposed to be presented in Birmingham, England during the CKF General Assembly which was scheduled for September 2020. The event has since been postponed to 2021 because of the outbreak of COVID-2019.

” We remain very optimistic that Botswana will host the Commonwealth Karate Championships 2024. We have also communicated with the government our intention to host the WKF Karate 1 Series A annually as a run up event to the Commonwealth 2024. The benefits are enormous for this event. This ranges from Legacy Projects (to be communicated), Qualification of our local referees and coaches to WKF Standards, our athletes will have an opportunity to train and prepare with the best in the world,” BOKA stated in their statement.

According to BOKA, the Bid Working Committee will submit all documentation to the government by end of May 2020.