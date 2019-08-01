Botswana to face Malawi in Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

BONGANI MALUNGA

The official draw for the preliminary round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers has officially been conducted, this will see Botswana facing Southern African foes Malawi in a two legged tie in September.

By being placed outside the top 26 countries in the CAF rankings, Botswana will have to participate in the preliminary round in order to reach the group stage. The top 26 ranked nations have already been given a bye into the group stages, the final group entrants will be divided into 10 groups which consist of four teams.

The competition format dictates that only one team from each of the 10 groups will qualify for the final play-off round in which the winner of each of the five two legged ties will qualify for the World Cup. Botswana is yet to qualify for the World Cup and they will begin their journey with the tie against Malawi.

Botswana will host the first leg on September 2, the corresponding tie will then be in Malawi on September 10. If the Zebras eliminate Malawi they will enter the group stage of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Botswana has not tasted defeat against Malawi in their last six encounters, the sides have met in World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON Qualifiers, international friendlies and the COSAFA Cup with Zebras avoiding defeat since 2003.