TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Even-though he missed the past weekend league clash against Township Rollers and Gaborone United (GU) owing to injury, Rollers midfielda Segolame Boy still remains the Gaborone Derby highest scorer in the previous 12 domestic league derby meetings.

Boy joined Popa as Rollers is affectionately known in July 2014 on which he has gained reputation as one of the most prolific attacking midfielders in the Botswana Premier League. During his stay with the team, Boy has seen Popa win the domestic league four times, that is during the 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.To that end, the Selibe Phikwe born player was influential for Rollers in the middle of the park in ten of the last 12 league clashes between Rollers and GU.

He found the back of the net six times something which makes him the highest scorer in the previous 12 league Gaborone derbies. Of the derbies that he featured in, Popa lost only once, that was during the 2015-16 first round encounter when Thato Ogopotse’s sole goal ensured GU emerge as victors. They won five times, played four draws during his presence.

The 27 year old player opened his Gaborone derby scoring account during the 2014/15 season second stanza clash between the two giants, he scored a brace at the time and Rollers won 3-1.

He went on for a season without scoring in the derby only to mark his return during the 2016/17 first round of the derby, he scored one goal as Popa emerged victorious 2-0. Smarh as Boy is otherwise known added to his goals in the Popa, GU meeting by scoring a brace when his side thrashed GU 3-1 in the 2017/18 league second round.

Smarh’s last Gaborone derby was when Popa defeated GU 1-0 in the first round of the 2018/19 season, it was his sixth goal in ten meetings between the two.

Meanwhile, Boy has missed two of the previous league derby meetings, he was not present when GU walloped Rollers 3-0 last year December. He was not part of the team yet again over the weekend when GU completed a double over Rollers by defeating them 2-0. GU’s goals on the day came in through Kekaetswe Moloi’s header and Thatayone Kgamanyame’s convention from a penalty, it was GU’s third victory in the previous 12 Gaborone derby meetings.