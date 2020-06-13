BUTLER PREFERS NATIONAL TEAM POST

In response to rumours linking him with Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy, sources close to Peter Butler have informed this publication that he prefers a national team assignment as opposed to coaching at club level.

However, a poosible return to Botswana would require a setup whereby the right structures qould be put in place. In his previous tenure, the BFA Technical Director reportedly had not furnished him with a Development Road Map, which led to a communication breakdown, he has reportedly stated that such problems would hinder any possible return.