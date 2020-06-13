BUTLER PREFERS NATIONAL TEAM POST
In response to rumours linking him with Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy, sources close to Peter Butler have informed this publication that he prefers a national team assignment as opposed to coaching at club level.
However, a poosible return to Botswana would require a setup whereby the right structures qould be put in place. In his previous tenure, the BFA Technical Director reportedly had not furnished him with a Development Road Map, which led to a communication breakdown, he has reportedly stated that such problems would hinder any possible return.
Butler, according to the sources, would consider returning at any national team age level.
The former Zebras coach is currently in charge of the Liberian national team whereby his contract is set to end in August, he has not ruled out a return to Botswana.