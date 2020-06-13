CONTRASTING FORTUNES FOR FOREIGN PLAYERS

Reports reaching Gazette Sport suggest that foreign players plying their trade in Botswana are currently experiencing contrasting fortunes in relation to salaries.

Last month the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture revealed that local players would each pocket P2500 from the COVID-19 Relief Initiative with the foreign contingent not afforded the same assistance. This publication has established that foreign players from clubs that have been assisted with wage subsidies from the Government have been paid while other foreign players from clubs which did not apply for wage subsidies have not been paid since the original lockdown (April).