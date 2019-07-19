Dambe acquisition rules out Masule’s Rollers return

Masule and Rollers could not reach an agreement

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers’ decision to sign Kabelo Dambe on a three year deal has all but ended talks of a potential return for Mwampule Masule. Dambe has rejoined Rollers for his third spell at the club in a three year deal, the transfer has effectively ended Popa’s interest in Masule who was recently released by Chippa United.

Rollers were the first club to be informed of Chippa’s decision to part ways with Masule and they were keen to re-sign him. Chippa United had differences with the player and both parties agreed on a termination.

Masule held preliminary talks with Rollers about rejoining the club but both parties could not come to an agreement, thus the club’s decision to end up signing Dambe. A Rollers official told Gazette Sport that they have signed Dambe to a long term deal this past week.

Dambe was also released by Bloemfontein Celtic as he struggled to displace Patrick Tignyemb from the first choice goalkeeping position, the recent signing of Mondli Mpoto pushed Dambe way down the pecking order.

“We were in contact with Masule, he was not training with us but we were in talks about a possible return. However, we could not reach a suitable agreement that would please both parties, after that we were fortunate enough to learn that Dambe was now available after leaving Bloemfontein Celtic and we did not hesitate to sign him. His experience will be valuable for us, it would have been impossible to fit three national team quality goalkeepers in the new coach’s plans,” said one Rollers official.

Masule will now have to look elsewhere for a club and the in-demand goalkeeper will not be short of offers. Dambe, on the other hand, will have to compete for the number one jersey against Wagarre Dikago and Keeagile Kgosipula, the aforementioned duo have grown in leaps and bounds since being Dambe’s understudies years ago.