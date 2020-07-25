Detailing Kgaswane’s Stay With Zira FC

As the Azerbaijan based club terminates his contract

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Zebras winger and former Baroka FC midfielder Mpho Kgaswane’s stint with Zira Fc came to an end last week after the club terminated his contract.

The Mmankgodi born player joined Zira FC from Baroka FC in January last year on a six months contract that saw him scoring four goals and providing a sole assist in 13 appeararances in all competitions. His impressive performances (during the six months) saw Zira extending his stay in Azerbaijan with a further two years meaning his contract with the team was supposed to expire in July 2021.

However, after getting the contract extension, the former Uniao Flamengo Santos man failed to impress during the 2019/20 season.

This is the player who featured in 15 encounters (in all competitions) in which he scored one goal and registered one assist to his name. His performance last season means that he has five goals and two assists in all games (28) that he played for Zira Fc.

Zira announced (last week) that they have parted with Kgaswane on which football analyst Serefete ‘City’ Keagakwa said it was not surprising mostly looking how the player performed during the previous season.“His first six months statistics with the club were impressing mostly considering that he was coming out from a different league and continent,” he said. “However, his performances declined last season and there were a lot of factors that could have led to those poor performances.”

Keagakwa said things like being home sick might have led to Kgaswane losing focus and ultimately failing to impress last season.

“I mean for him to have produced low numbers after hitting the heights in the first season clearly shows that something was not working out well,” he noted. “He is also an emotional player, something which I think also affects his performances, but do not get me wrong, he is a good player.”

According to Keagakwa, Kgaswane also needs to look into his consistency. “His performances are not consistent, I can remember that even at Gaborone United his performances were fluctuating,” he noted. “He needs to look into his consistency because it is vital for players who want to succeed abroad.”