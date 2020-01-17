Ditlhokwe Makes Winning Start To PSL Career

BONGANI MALUNGA

Newly signed Supersport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe made his ABSA Premiership debut in a 2-0 win over Amazulu this past Sunday. Ditlhokwe joined the Pretoria outfit towards the end of December and he has since registered minutes on the pitch for his new employers.

Supersport United won the game courtesy of goals from Evans Rusike and Bradley Grobler. Supersport have cemented their place on the third spot on the log. The Zebras defender was introduced as a late substitute in the 85th minute to keep Supersport’s 2-0 lead intact and prevent any hopes of a comeback for the home side as the game went on. Amazulu were starting to stage a late resurgence and they were close to scoring in the 92nd minute when Letlhogonolo Majoro’s effort hit the bar, the Supersport United defence then cleared the danger to see out the result.

Although his contribution was minimal given his restricted minutes, Ditlhokwe and his teammates got the job done to gain maximum points. It appears he will be gradually integrated into the team until he adapts to his new club’s system, he was not involved in the team’s first two games of January against Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United.

Supersport’s next game will be a tasty affair as they will battle cross town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby on Sunday, Ditlhokwe will be aiming to earn a starting spot in the usually competitive derby. Elsewhere, Mogakolodi Ngele made his first ever league start for Black Leopards as they lost 4-2 against Bloemfontein Celtic. Another one of Botswana’s PSL contingent, Lesenya Ramoraka (of Highlands Park), is still on his way to full recovery having started gym workouts towards the end of the year.