Double Disappointment For Ramoraka

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras defender Lesenya Ramoraka suffered a double blow in the last game of the 2019/2020 ABSA Premiership season as he saw his side miss out on qualifying for next season’s MTN8 Cup while he was also not named in the match day squad against Amazulu. Ramoraka’s team drew 1-1 against Amazulu in a game where they needed maximum points to finish in the top eight.

This past season Ramoraka’s side reached the MTN8 Cup final where they lost to Supersport United in the final but they will only watch in envy next season after finishing the season below Bloemfontein Celtic on goal difference. When the league restarted in August Highlands Park were on the seventh spot on the log, their recent draws saw them lose their grip on their position.

The result will see them missing out of competing in the lucrative MTN8 competition next season whereby participating teams are given R800 000 while also standing a chance to win R8 million if they win the cup.

The mandatory R800 000 participation fee would have helped the club given their financial problems which led to players’ salaries being reduced in the last few months. The club took a decision to cut players’ salaries by 20 percent in May, especially players who had limited first team opportunities in the club’s games.

Ramoraka has not been named in the club’s last few games of the season against Polokwane City, Maritzburg United, Cape Town City and Amazulu. He has been struggling with inju-ries this season and this has restricted him to just eight appearances in the league this season but whenever he is available he has been given a starting berth by head coach Owen Da Gama.