Ebudilwe Turns To The Internet To Keep Fit

Training alongside friends from a cycling meet in Italy, Tokyo is her all-consuming goal

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Cycling sensation is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic disturb her dream of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. To keep Tokyo ever in sight, she has turned to technology for training.

This is an atmosphere in which several countries, including Botswana, are restricting people’s movements under lockdown regimes that have so far always been extended in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The restrictions have made it difficult for athletes, especially in developing countries like Botswana, to keep fit.

However, Ebudilwe’s training routine is not affected that much, thanks to the Internet.

“I am using a smart trainer called Wahoo Kicker to help me keep fit during this lock down,” she told Gazette Sport. “It is more like an indoor bike which I connect to my laptop. The good thing about it is that it enables me to connect with people abroad to train with. I usually train with friends in Italy once daily. I was with them at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland.”

Qualifying for the Olympics, which have since been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is her all-consuming dream. Ebudilwe became a household name of local cycling due to her stellar performances which earned her an elite scholarship from the Botswana National Olympic Committee.

The programme is designed for local sport stars who excel in their codes.

Notably, this year the 23-year old cyclist emerged victorious in all local competitions that she took part in, such as the Jwaneng Mine GM’s Charity Cycle Race and the Kgosi Malope Cycle Challenge. Ebudilwe had also made the selection for the African Continental Road Championships which were billed for Mauritius from March 23 to 29 but were jinxed by COVID-19 and rescheduled.