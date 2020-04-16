Guideline will be especially relevant to Botswana where non-payment of players are perennial issues

Molefhi Kannemeyer Obenne

With the State of Emergency (SoE) in full swing across the country for the next six months, the game of football – especially its players – has been thrown into an untenable situation in Botswana. Over the years, with or without any pronounced problems, our football has failed to pay players and coaches in accordance with agreed terms.

The country has now come under an SOE without prior consultation with anyone in the beautiful game. However, it has now been confirmed that the Botswana Football Association (BFA) was asked to send wage bills of its affiliates to the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) and has done so in order that players are paid during the SOE. It is all we can do to hope that this commitment will be fulfilled.

At the global level, FIFA has moved swiftly to deal with issues around the COVID-19 pandemic. A working group headed by Vittorio Montagliani, who chairs the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee, has been put together with representatives of FIFA administration, confederations, MAs, the European Club Association (ECA), FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum. Mandated by the Bureau of the FIFA Council (the Bureau), Montagliani’s group, will look into issues such as these that plague football in Botswana. Hence on Tuesday the release of a document titled “Football Fights COVID-19: FIFA Guidelines to address legal Consequences of COVID-19” on April 7.

This is also in line with efforts to address issues related to FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) by various Football Associations (FAs) or Member Associations (MAs) around the World. Significantly, the Bureau recognised that the disruption to football caused by COVID-19 was a case of force majeure that should be viewed in accordance with Article 27 of RSTP.

The published regulations addressed three areas with regards to Expiring agreements and new agreements, Agreements that cannot be performed as the parties originally anticipated, and Registration periods or transfer windows.