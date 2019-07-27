FIFA hands Kgotlele lifelong ban

Former Botswana Football Association Secretary General Mooketsi Kgotlele has been handed a lifelong ban from all football activities by world football governing body FIFA for what they termed as “accepting bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches”.

FIFA officially released the statement on Monday after a deliberation made by the Independent Ethics Committee, he has also been charged a fine of £40,876.71 (approximately P539 682). “The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kgotlele stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer,” said FIFA.

According to a report from BBC, the proceedings against Kgotlele began in September last year and stem from an extensive investigation into Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer. Additional statements stated that the Independent Ethics Committee found that Mr Kgotlele had breached art. 12 (Bribery) of the 2006 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. The ban will begin with immediate effect from the day he was notified of FIFA’s decision (On Monday).