Galaxy waiting on Da Costa’s decision

Da Costa ruled out interest in Zebras job or any other local club

He has offers from Lebanon, Kenya and Zambia

BONGANI MALUNGA

Jwaneng Galaxy are prepared to give head coach Miguel Da Costa enough time to make a decision about his position at the club. Da Costa’s one year deal with Galaxy is set to elapse at the end of June, he has informed the club that he will make a decision about whether or not to continue at the club after talks with his family.

The Portuguese coach has already attracted interest from clubs in Lebanon, Kenya and Zambia and Galaxy are well aware of the genuine interest from the foreign clubs, this publication also learned that the coach also ruled out the Zebras job as he is accustomed to club football. Galaxy Public Relations Officer Tankiso Morake informed Gazette Sport that Da Costa is currently in Portugal and they expect him back in Botswana by the end of June to inform them of his decision.

“Da Costa was clear from the start when he opted for a one year deal, he wanted to be judged at the end of the season. We will hold further talks to determine the direction we are heading, he has given assurances that the only team he wants to coach in Botswana is Jwaneng Galaxy. Other teams are offering him a lot of money but with us we know that he is well aware of our project and we know he loves the club. We appreciate that he is very direct and honest and we are looking forward to our talks. Once we finish our talks we will invite the media for a briefing about the coach’s position,” Morake stated.

Da Costa enjoyed an impressive debut season with Galaxy whereby the club challenged for the league title, his crowning moment was in the Mascom Top 8 competition as they lifted the trophy after beating Gaborone United 2-0 in the final. He won the Coach of the Season accolade at the Mascom Top 8 Awards and he could be in line to win another award after being nominated for the Coach of the Season award for the upcoming BTC Premiership awards.