Gaolaolwe, Morake Coming Back to Botswana

Morake to play his last game on Saturday

Players earned less money in South Africa, with no signing on fees

BONGANI MALUNGA

TS Galaxy duo Mosha Gaolaolwe and Ezekiel Morake are set to return to Botswana after reaching mutual agreements with club owner Tim Sukazi to terminate their contracts. The players are now eligible to join a local club on a free transfer and sources have informed this publication that the players are on the cusp of signing a deal with an unnamed local club as early as next week.

Gazette Sport has established that the players were earning less than what they were getting during their BTC Premiership days at their respective former clubs, this frustrated the players and the last straw for the players was TS Galaxy’s reluctance to increase their salaries in the near future. When the players moved to South Africa they did not receive any signing on fees, the extra cash would have boosted them but the transfer did not provide such a benefit for them. Adjusting to a new environment while the ‘remuneration package’ was not satisfactory proved to be a stressful situation for the players and they have jumped at the chance to return home.

The players, alongside their representative, met with Sukazi last week to discuss a peaceful separation which will enable them to get their transfer clearances next week. Gaolaolwe is already in Botswana for personal reasons and he is not expected to return to South Africa, he has been in Botswana for almost a week, Morake is scheduled to play his last game for the club on Saturday before returning to Botswana. “There is a possibility that both players will be back next week. I cannot comment further as there is nothing official to tell the media right now,” said agent/intermediary Bakang Moipone when asked to comment on the news.

Morake and Gaolaolwe joined TS Galaxy in July last year alongside Thero Setsile, Setsile has since rejoined Jwaneng Galaxy while the aforementioned due is expected to return to Botswana as well.