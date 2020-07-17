Players have been in Botswana since the lock down, now ordered to return to South Africa

June salaries to be credited once they return

BONGANI MALUNGA

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has reportedly withheld June wages of Botswana duo Mosha Gaolaolwe and Ezekiel Morake following the players’ decision to travel to Botswana when the season was halted in March. This publication has been reliably informed that the club’s owner has informed the players that they will only receive their June salaries once they report back to camp.

A source informed Gazette Sport that TS Galaxy began training a few weeks ago and the club was not happy that the Botswana duo returned to Botswana while knowing that travel restrictions would be hard to overcome during the COVID-19 pandemic. The club recently ordered the players to return to South Africa as the 2019/2020 season is set to resume from July 18.

The Botswana Football Association and the Botswana National Sports Council have been forced to intervene in the matter to enable the players to return to South Africa, the players have been granted permits but they still need to get the final word from the BNSC.

According to both players’ agent Bakang Moipone, “the BFA already wrote a letter to the BNSC seeking permission for the players to return to South Africa. The BNSC has to certify the letter, once they authorize everything the players will then travel back to South Africa.”

Once the players return to South Africa they will be tested for COVID-19 and put under a mandatory 14 day quarantine. “There will always be an element of fear when players return to SA because of the escalating number of COVID-19 cases but these players are professional, they want to honour their contracts and return to the field soon. They are looking forward to playing again and linking up with their team mates,” Moipone concluded.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy has finally abandoned plans of purchasing Bloemfontein Celtic’s ABSA Premiership status. The move would have seen Gaolaolwe and Morake ply their trade in the top tier of South African football but the latest development will see their club remain in the First Division.