GU missed out on signing Segolame Boy

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United director Nicholas Zakhem has revealed that the club missed out on signing their biggest off-season target, Segolame Boy. Boy recently signed a new two year contract extension to remain at BTC Premiership champions Township Rollers.

By virtue of being a free agent before his new Rollers deal, Boy was allowed to have discussions with interested clubs and he met with GU to discuss a possible transfer. The prospect of signing Boy would have been a statement signing for Moyagoleele, they had outlined a new team that would be built around the talented attacking midfielder.

Zakhem stated that the player was open to moving to GU and he initiated the talks but they ended up losing hope as he looked increasingly set to stay at Rollers in the end.

“We had talks with Segolame Boy and we really believed we could sign him, he reached out to us first and we thought we had a good chance of convincing him about our project. Unfortunately it was not meant to be as he ended up signing a new contract with Rollers,” Zakhem told Gazette Sport.

Zakhem stated that although they are disappointed not to have captured their main target they respect the player’s decision and they elected to concentrate on more attainable targets. GU have courted Boy for many years, he originally snubbed them to join Rollers from Miscellaneous in 2014.