Keeping Up With Botswana’s PSL Stars

Botswana Stars In Action As PSL returns

Bongani Malunga

Botswana’s Premier Soccer League and Glad Africa Championship players will officially be back in action next week in the COVID-19 proof bio-bubble in Gauteng. Lesenya Ramoraka’s Highlands Park will have the toughest opening fixture as they will take on title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns next week Friday at 6pm.

Sundowns are desperately in need of points as they aim to go one point behind league leaders Kaizer Chiefs if they manage to get past Highlands Park. Highlands Park are also in need of points as they aim to stay in contention to reach next season’s MTN 8 competition, the club has been heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw them cut players’ wages in order to stay afloat. Competing in the MTN8 has financial benefits and they will also be eager to tussle with Sundowns.

Mogakolodi Ngele’s Black Leopards have recently confirmed that Mongezi Bobe and Morgan Shivambu will be caretaker coaches until the end of the season to replace the recently resigned Alan Clark who surprisingly left the club last week.

Leopards are currently bottom of the log and in danger of being relegated, they will kick-start their aim to remain in the top tier of South African football as they will face Maritzburg United next week Sunday.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe’s Supersport United will not be in league action for close to two weeks as they are already two games ahead of most clubs in the league, they will be back in action of August 25 against Ngele’s Leopards.

Supersport are mathematically still in the title race as they are eight points behind Kaizer Chiefs although their chances of winning the league are slim. It would take a spectacular dip in form for both Sundowns and Chiefs for Supersport to stand a chance to win the league but it appears they are resigned to confirming the third spot on the log.

Mosha Gaolaolwe and Ezekile Morake’s TS Galaxy are 11 points away from competing for a spot in the promotional playoffs, they are currently 11th on the log with only six games to go. TS Galaxy will face Steenberg United next week Wednesday at 3.30pm, the club is almost certain to miss out on promotion to the ABSA Premiership and their only route to the premier league could be through purchasing the status of Highlands Park as reports suggest.