Letshwiti Retains BFA Presidency

Letshwiti the first BFA president to have consecutive terms in the last 16 years

Pledges to work alongside rivals for the benefit of local football

BONGANI MALUNGA

Maclean Letshwiti has successfully retained his position as the president of the Botswana Football Association after emerging victorious in the presidential elections against Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu. The post Annual General Assembly elections were held via virtual means as delegates converged in four different areas namely; Gaborone, Jwaneng, Francistown and Palapye.

Letshwiti won the first round of voting in the presidential race as he garnered 32 votes against Sebego’s 28 votes while Malesu did not get a single vote. In the first round of voting Letshwiti led in Francistown with 9 votes against Sebego’s 3, in Palapye Sebego and Letshwiti were tied with 7 votes apiece, in Jwaneng Letshwiti led with 5 votes against Sebego’s 4 and Sebego led in Gaborone with 14 votes against Letshwiti’s 11.

The total votes saw Letshwiti edging the race. Despite leading, Letshwiti had not collected more than 70 percent of the votes in the first round which would have made him the outright winner. A run-off between Letshwiti and Sebego was required to declare the winner. In the run-off Letshwiti won the race as he recorded 33 votes against Sebego’s 27.

The two candidates’ epic showdown resembled their 2016 duel which also required a run-off in an equally tense voting session. Letshwiti’s victory has ensured that he will be the first BFA president to have two consecutive terms at the helm of local football’s authoritative body in the last 16 years. In his post elections victory speech, Letshwiti stated that he is willing to work alongside his rivals as he values their contribution to the game of football.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank all of you who are here, especially the electoral board. I want to thank the delegates, all of you from all corners and from various camps. I wish to embrace Mr Sebego and Mr Malesu for their passion and contribution towards sports. I call both of them today to embrace them as the Minister of Sport said this morning that whoever wins today it is actually football which has won. This is important, football won today. We will be reflecting and we encourage all of you to not stay away. Let’s work together for football, this is one country, Botswana,” said the victorious Letshwiti in his address.

In other election results Marshlow Motlogelwa won the first vice president position ahead of Maokaneng Bontshetse and Ngele Ngele. Masego Nchingane won the second vice president position while Tebogo Tico Kamati was elected as an ordinary member alongside Alec Monyake who won after a run-off. Independent candidate Lobito Ncube also won the female additional member position.