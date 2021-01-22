Majwe Mining Splashes P25 000 Into Inclusive Chess Program

The program is organized by Limitless Minds Chess Academy and is aimed at contributing to social inclusion, development and empowerment for the disadvantaged childeren

GAZETTE REPORTER

In their efforts to aid the less advantaged, diamond miner Majwe Mining Joint Venture have sponsored an inclusive chess program organised by Limitless Chess Academy to the tune of P25 000, Gazette Sport has established.

Dubbed the “Majwe Mining Inclusive Youth Development Program Through Chess” the program aims at directly contributing to social inclusion, development and empowerment through chess for children at the RADS Hostels in Mabutsane, in the Southern District of Botswana. The village (Mabutsane), as a rural area was chosen as a way of contributing to social inclusion of disadvantaged children and youth by Majwe Mining.

According to a media statement from Limitless Chess Academy, the pilot project whose other main intention is to plant a seed of the game of chess in Mabutsane will run from the 23rd of January to the 13th of February 2021.

“Chess is an important introduction to Mabutsane as it is proven to develop and improve memory and concentration, it boosts self-esteem, builds team spirit and gives a sense of inclusion,” noted Limitless Chess Academy in the statement. “Further, as a game of strategy, a chess mind develops the capacity to predict consequences on the board and in life scenarios, thus becoming an important element in development and empowerment of children to become responsible in their youth and adult life.”

Reached for comment to have a say in the sponsorship they received from Majwe Mining, Limitless Chess Academy founder Keenese Tizhani said; “The sponsorship is helping us to have contribution in taking chess to disadvantaged communities around the country and to have a meaningful impact in developing children and youth and positioning them well for the future. It would have not been possible to reach this community and to design an impactful program without the support of Majwe Mining Joint Venture. With chess having been proven to contribute to good academic performance, we believe this project will help the identified participants with academic understanding.”

The program will entail training and development for four weekends, donation of chess equipment and chess books for all the participants as well as tablets for overall winners of the program test tournament which will be hosted on 13 February 2020 in Mabutsane.

A total of 20 children from the ages of 10 to 14 will take part in the program. The program has ensured gender balance of 10 boys and 10 girls. “In addition to ensuring that the number of participants is in line with the covid-19 requirements for gatherings, the program will also incorporate utilization of technology through recorded video training to reduce physical interaction with the participants,” Limitless Chess Academy noted in the statement.

With that, the Chess Academy also highlighted that the lead coach for the program will be Vincent Masole, an International Arbiter and Organizer under the International Chess Federation (FIDE). Masole is also a FIDE licensed Chess Instructor/Coach. He is the former Ratings and Technical Director for the Botswana Chess Federation.