Makhwengwe, Rovers Yet To Agree Deal

BONGANI MALUNGA

Former Gaborone United coach Philemon Makhwengwe is still engaged in active talks with Debswana First Division club Mochudi Rovers SC about becoming their new Technical Director. This weekend reports filtered through stating that Makhwengwe had been appointed as Rovers’ new TD but information gathered by this publication states that a deal between both parties has not been agreed yet.

The club’s official social media page confirmed the news this weekend, the club’s statement insinuated that he would take charge of the development structures and offer technical expertise when needed at first team level. Despite reports of a “done deal” sources close to Makhwengwe have revealed that an agreement between the two negotiating parties has not been reached yet.

“No deal has been agreed yet, what you saw circulating on social media was a premature statement that was made without a signed, sealed and final agreement. The talks between Makhwengwe and Rovers are still active, they gave him an offer and he countered that offer with his own expectations and he is currently awaiting their response,” claimed the source.

Makhwengwe is an experienced coach and administrator who has served at the Botswana Football Association as a Technical Director, he has also changed the fortunes of clubs he has coached such as Gaborone United where he helped steady the ship in two different spells.

Makhwengwe also guided Prisons XI to the BTC Premiership in recent years. With an impressive track record of resuscitating teams and overseeing long term projects, Makhwengwe has been earmarked as he perfect candidate to make Rovers another prominent Kgatleng region representative to reach the top tier of local football.