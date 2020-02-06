Maltesse Club Refuses To Sell Seakanyeng

By holding tightly onto Zebras marksman Kabelo Seakanyeng, Maltese First Division side Lija Athletic is denying the highly competitive Motswana lad a chance to ply his trade in the UEFA Europa League

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Maltese First Division side Lija Athletic FC have refused to sell Zebras forward Kabelo Seakanyeng after the player attracted the keen attention log leaders Floriana FC among a host of Maltese BOV Premier League clubs, Gazette Sport has established.“Skhebo,” as the hard working and speedy player is known at home here, is currently under the books of Lija Athletic Club who ply their trade in the Maltese second tier league. He joined the Maltese club in July last year on a year’s contract after being ‘homeless’ for nearly six months after his contract with South Africa’s Chippa United was terminated. As Gazette Sport understands it, Skhebo has been a much sought-after man in Malta since October last year following a series of his impressive displays in the second tier league of the Meditarranean Sea island country. This is the player who has featured in 13 of 14 league encounters that Lija have played thus far this season. He scored three times and has one goal assist to his name.

In addition to the island’s premier league log leaders Floriana FC, some of the clubs that are known to be after Skhebo’s services since late last year are Mosta FC, Valletta FC and Birkirkara FC. This publication has it on authority that Lija have turned down offers for Skhebo even though the player met with club management to negotiate his way out a fortnight ago.

Signing with one of Maltese top clubs, especially Floriana FC, would have boosted the player’s chances of playing in the UEFA Champions league because the club that finishes first in the Maltese top league qualifies to play in the qualifying round of Europe’s most prestigious football competition. The second and third placed teams, on the other hand, qualify for the first qualifying round and the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League respectively.