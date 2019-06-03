Men’s softball team at the World Champs

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The men’s softball will compete at the WSBC men’s Softball World Championships which are scheduled to begin on Thursday in Prague, Czech Republic. The championships will run until the 23rd of this month.

Being ranked the number 13 in the World, Botswana has been pitted in group with Group A with defending world champions New Zealand, third ranked Japan, Argentina (5), Czech Republic (7), Mexico (9), Philippines (17)and Cuba (24).

The local team will battle with Argentina in their first encounter billed for Havlickuv Brod on June 14 before clashing with Philippines on June 15. Botswana would then take on Cuba on June 16 still at Havlickuv Brod after which they will tussle up with the defending champions New Zealand in Prague on June 17.

Botswana will go on to play Mexico on June 18 at Havlickuv Brod before logging horns with Czech Republic on June 19 in Prague then take on Japan on June 20 in Havlickuv Brod.

Championships play off system

The tournament has two groups (A,B), and the top four teams in each group will advance to the playoffs in a single elimination bracket, starting on 21 June. The group winners will cross over with the fourth placed team from the opposite group; while second and third teams of both pools will compete each other to advance to the semifinals, slated to be played on 22 June.

The Bronze Medal Game and the World Championship Final will take place on 23 June in Prague.

The team

The local team for the tournament is made up of the following players; Gideon Puaka, Pami Mazulugwa, Kunyalala Samuel, Romeo Tshelametsi and Kagiso Mogale as pitchers. The catching department includes Thabiso Radithobane, Unaswi Gudu and Morulaganyi Moalosi whereas Moses Kgosimore, Kefilwe Kenosi, Ofentse Ketshogile, Tiro Mazulugwa, Jury Manaka and Brian Dekoker are the infield players. The outfield players are Eric Simwanza, Thabo Dhlodhlo and Tshepo Ditiro while Pako Maforaga is the Head Coach with James Moremedi and Tony Moyo assisting him.

Botswana made history at the previous championships which were held in Whitehorse, Canada by finishing eighth with Kagiso Mogale being awarded the best pitcher after he completed the championships with the most strikeouts.

Meanwhile Botswana Softball Association and BOFINET held the BOFINET Softball league awards over the weekend recognize players and coaches for their hardwork on the field.

The awards saw Onneetse Seth walking away as the best pitcher in the females’ category whereas Karabo Motsholathebe claimed the males one. Boitumelo Majaga walked away as the best catcher in the females category with Thabiso Radithobane scooping it in the males category.Charity Isaacs and Eric Simwanza emerged as best batters in the females as well as males categories respectively whereas Nametsegang Mathame and Radithobane were given the most valuable awards in the females and males categories respectively.

The coach of the season award in the ladies sections was claimed by Tawina Phibion whereas Tony Moyo took the award in the men’s section.