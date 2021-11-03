MOKOKOMANI TAKES TSHENYEGO, MALESU HEAD ON FOR BNOC PRESIDENCY

It is set to be a tough contest among candidates with strong bona fides

Gazette Reporter

Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) heads to polls this weekend when they hold their elective general assembly on 6 November in Gaborone. The executive committee that has been at the helm for the past four years is seeking another term through its leader, Colonel Botsang Tshenyego, who is being challenged by Sensei Ookeditse Malesu and Tirelo Mokokomani for the top seat.

Col. Tshenyego ascended to the top position in 2017, taking over from his Negros Kgosietsile after beating Malesu and three other rivals. The current exco prides itself in successes that include winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through the men’s 4x400m relay. Malesu and Mokokomani believe they can do better than Tshenyego, hence their vying for the presidency.

Malesu is not new to the Botswana sports system, having previously served several sporting codes in different capacities, among them as president of Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) and Botswana Swimming Sport Association (BSSA) and as CEO of Botswana Football Association (BFA).

His team comprises five other candidates, namely Thari Mooketsi of Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) for Senior Vice President, Patrick Moesi of Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA) for First Vice President, former Patron of Botswana Games Tiny Kgatlwane the for Second Vice President, as well as Irene Ntelamo of Botswana Boxing Association (BoBa) and Tlamelo Dube of Botswana Cycling Association (BCA) as additional members.

In a recent interview with Gazette Sports, Malesu said it is time for fresh minds and fresh ideas. “I believe that the current committee has run their race, have done their best and it’s time for fresh minds,” he asserted. “There are four people who compete in a relay and they hand a baton one to the next. One athlete does not run the whole lap. The team that I have is of great sports minds and we are confident that we are going to win.”

Col. Tshenyego is supported by Michael Moroka for First Vice President, Boineelo Hardy of Botswana Basketball Association (BBA) for Second Vice President alongside Unaswi Matebu of Botswana Hockey Association (BHA) and Tebo Segaise and Mmaneke Maplanka of Botswana Netball Association (BONA) as additional members. It is not clear in which camp Tshepo Sitale, who wants to retain his position as Senior Vice President, is after it was alleged that he had a fallout with Col. Tshenyego. This publication’s efforts to contact Tshenyego proved futile.

Mokokomani has previously served as the president of Botswana Softball Association (BSA) for a long time. He currently sits on the board of the World Baseball/Softball Confederation (WBSC) and is running as an independent candidate. He believes his track record as a leader has taught him several things, especially accountability and governance.

“I have identified pillars of my campaign and my leadership at BNOC,” he told Gazette Sports. “The first of these is development and how it can be fast-tracked in Botswana by forging strategic partnerships with the international development organisations. I also believe that we must establish efficient funding with upfront disbursement. Our administrators need to be developed as much as athletes do. Come the 6th of November, I will be the president of the BNOC.”

An issue that previously delayed the elections was the withdrawal of karate and softball from the voters roll because they were considered to be associate members and not full members of the Botswana National Olympic Committee and therefore did not have voting rights. That they may not participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics after being first-timers in Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July will be discussed on 4 November.

The two associations have argued that they have voted all along and that the matter of whether they are full members of BNOC or not should await a verdict that will come on Thursday this week.