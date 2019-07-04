Says he is not going to TS Galaxy to be a bench warmer

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Former Jwaneng Galaxy goalkeeper Ezekiel Morake has promised to work hard to ensure that he claims the TS Galaxy first choice goalkeeper post. The 2019 Nedbank Cup champions announced Morake’s signing from the Jwaneng based outfit earlier last month- a day after his heroics performances for Botswana when they dumped South Africa out of the COSAFA Cup tournament. He joined the club on a undisclosed deal.

Speaking in an interview with Gazette Sport on the sidelines of the Botswana Premier League (BPL) awards held recently, he noted that he is delighted with his move to South Africa as it is something that he always wanted.

“And I can give assurance that I am not going to TS Galaxy to be a bench warmer , I understand that I have to work hard in ensuring that I am selected as the first choice goalkeeper and I promise to do so,” said Morake. “I however think there are certain areas that I need to improve on like distribution as it remains my main challenge for now.” Morake will be looking to unseat Ludwe Mpakumpaku in the goal- post, the latter played 31 games in all competitions for TS Galaxy last season.

TS Galaxy plies its trade in the South African First Division and they recently made headlines by becoming the first ever lower league team to win the Nedbank Cup. They achieved their famous feat after beating Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs two months back, their feat also means that they have qualified for next season’s CAF Confederations Cup.

Meanwhile, Morake scooped the goalkeeper of the season award during the BPL awards, it was his second award for the 2018/19 season as he also grabbed the goalkeeper of the tournament award during the Mascom Top 8 awards held earlier this year.

It came as no surprise for the 23 year old goal minder to claim the awards, he enjoyed a successful spell with Jwaneng Galaxy last season aiding them to lift the Mascom Top 8 trophy for the second time in the history of the tournament. He was also influential in ensuring that the Jwaneng based team finished as runners-up in the 2018-19 campaign, two points behind champions Township Rollers.

Quizzed on his reactions after he grabbed his second award of the season, Morake highlighted that he was grateful for the role played by former Zebras captain and goalkeeper Modiri Marumo in the previous season. Marumo severed as his goalkeeper coach last season.

“He always encouraged me to work hard and made me believe in myself by always reminding me that I am talented. His coaching tactics also helped me to improve vigorously,” he said. “ I think my performance was much better as compared to last season and I will forever be grateful to him for helping me improve this much.”

Morake also noted that he would not have done well this season if it was not for the support he got from the Jwaneng Galaxy team at large, “more especially Tebogo Sembowa who always pushed me to do well. I remember there was a time when I was the second choice goalkeeper and was about to give up on football but he always reminded that I should keep my head high as my chance will come.”