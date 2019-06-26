Nare wants Mogorosi at Systems

Mogorosi first played under Nare in 2001 at Maletamotse FC in Lobatse and the player has over the years credited Nare as an influential figure in his football career.

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

BTC Premiership outfit Security Systems will make a move for Zebras striker Joel Mogorosi who is yet to receive a contract offer from Township Rollers, Gazette Sport has established.

According to sources at Systems , head coach Daniel Nare is strongly interested in re-uniting with Mogorosi, “ he is closely monitoring Mogorosi’s discussions with Rollers, the player told him that he is giving Rollers first priority but should their deal collapse Systems will go all out for him.”

Mogorosi first played under Nare in 2001 at Maletamotse FC in Lobatse and the player has over the years credited Nare as an influential figure in his football career. “Remember that Nare regards Mogorosi as his son and that alone can work as an advantage in him bringing Mogorosi to Systems,” the source stated.

Asked if it is indeed true that he is interested in signing Mogorosi, Nare had this to say; “yes it is true that I am interested in signing Mogorosi and that is only if decides to leave Rollers. His leadership, maturity and experience can be instrumental in driving Systems to a top three finish, that’s a fact.”

Meanwhile reached for his comment on Mogorosi’s contract situation, Rollers spokesperson Phempheretlhe Pheto referred this publication to the club’s president Jagdish Shah whose phone rang unanswered at the time of going to press.

Aged 34 years old, Mogorosi recently captained the Zebras to the final of the COSAFA where they were defeated by Zambia. He was also influential in Rollers winning the BTC premiership this season as he finished the league with 16 goals, two goals shy of top goal scorer Thero Setsile’s tally. Mogorosi is also seen as one of best attackers the country has ever produced having also played in the South African ABSA premiership with Bloemfontein Celtic.