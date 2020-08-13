No Diamond League Action For Amos This Year

Athlete says he is taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic period to thoroughly prepare for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics

There however will be deep financial consequences for him as it is races like the Diamond League that generate money for elite athletes

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Local 800m sensation Nigel Amos will this year not take part in the World Athletics Diamond League (DL) but will rather use the current COVID-19 window to thoroughly prepare for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, this publication has learnt.

Gazette Sport made the discovery in course of a telephonic interview with Amos who noted that he is taking advantage of the current situation (COVID-19) to desist from running at a higher level. “I have proved many times that I can run fast during serious races, I mean I was the world fastest 800m athlete last year,” he said. “So with the pandemic now in place, I have decided that I will not compete in any Diamond League race this year.”

Affectionately known as Zoro, Amos said he has been taking part in minor races where he is currently based in Oregon, USA (under Oregon Track Elite Club). “My last race of the year was on Monday, these races that I have been taking part in were very important as they have drilled me on how to approach championship competitions,” he said.

This is the athlete who has always been criticized for his inability to manage his pace during championships (World Championships and Olympics) something which usually led to him not performing well during such competitions. “He took a great decision by desisting from taking part in the diamond league this year but rather work on his approach to championship races,” noted national team coach Kebonyemodisa ‘Dose’ Mosimanyane.

In Mosimanyane’s observation, ever since Amos’s rival (David Rudisha)’disappearance from the track, the local 800m sensation has been struggling to perform well during championships. “That is because he is not good at managing his pace during such races and Rudisha helped him on that aspect,” he said. “I mean he has been thriving on one day competitions and when it came to championships he struggled. I think it is a good thing for him to have decided to improve his tactical awareness in championship races and that might work for us during next year’s Olympics.”

Amos is the only athlete to have won the country a medal at the Olympics after bagging the 800m silver during the 2012 London Games.

Meanwhile, there will be deep financial disadvantages for not taking part during the DL. “It is only through races like the DL where we get to make money as elite athletes,” Amos told this publication. “So I am going to be financially affected because of not competing during the DL, I however, do not regret that much as there is a bigger picture to this.”