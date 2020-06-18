NO PRIZE MONEY FOR LEAGUE CHAMPIONS, FOR NOW

It is not certain whether Jwaneng Galaxy will be awarded the prize money for winning the BTC Premier league, Botswana Football Association (BFA) CEO Mfolo Mfolo has said.

In an interview, this publication asked Mfolo to state whether Galaxy will be rewarded for winning the league or not.

“We are still looking for money,” Mfolo briefly told this publication. “So for now the answer is that they may, or may not get prize money.”

It emerged earlier this year that teams may not get their prize money.

“Due to the financial challenges, there are no prize monies planned for the end of the season.”

“The clubs are aware of this situation. The Association is still pursuing different avenues to source funds. Should the initiatives bear fruits, the Association will reconsider this,” Botswana Premier League said in a statement released earlier in January this year.

Meanwhile, Galaxy was declared champions after the Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee (NEC) elected to end the league. It was interrupted by the the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.