REIKELETSENG WEIGHS IN ON THE BFA PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Former Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC) Chairperson Solly Reikeletseng has stated that local football will be in good hands no matter who wins the BFA Elections on August 22 in Francistown. The incumbent Maclean Letshwiti, former BFA president Tebogo Sebego and decorated sports administrator Ookeditse Malesu are vying for the coveted BFA hot seat.

“I have worked with all these men when I was (the) BNSC Chairperson and well before that time as a sportsman and business person. Football will not be lost in the hands of anyone of them. They have the passion, that is why they are sacrificing their time, expertise and resources to take the thankless leadership and volunteerism of sport development. I am glad the football population will exercise their will and choose a leader of their liking. May the one preferred by the people win. Good luck gentlemen,” Reikeletseng stated.

This past week, Sebego and Malesu won their appeals after being initially ousted for “failing an integrity check” by the BFA Elections Committee. The duo was vetted out of the race for alleged pending cases but their reinstatement into the race has pleased observers and neutrals alike.