Return Date Set For Botswana’s PSL Contingent

Botswana’s South African based contingent of Lesenya Ramoraka, Mogakolodi Ngele and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe will resume action this weekend. According to information sourced from South Africa the remaining PSL games will take place in Gauteng, the clubs will use 14 different training venues as well as 11 stadiums.

The PSL has decided to stage the remaining games in Gauteng as they consider the region COVID-19 compliant in terms of safety, their decision to stage the league in one area is similar to the NBA’s decision to host the remainder of the basketball season in Orlando, Florida. An area whereby players’ movements and interactions will be closely monitored is highly recommended for leagues eager to finish the season during the problematic COVID-19 period.

When the league resumes Botswana’s PSL trio will be eager to finish the season on a high for different reasons, Ditlhokwe’s Supersport United will be aiming to consolidate their third spot on the log, Ngele’s Black Leopards will be aiming to avoid relegation while Ramoraka’s Highlands Park are aiming to qualify for next season’s MTN 8. Ditlhokwe’s Supersport will take on Bloemfontein Celtic, Ramoraka’s Highlands Park will take on title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns while Ngele’s Leopards will take on Maritzburg United.

Ngele’s club is currently rock bottom of the league with six games to go, they are also scheduled to face Golden Arrows, Supersport, Amazulu, Bidvest Wits and an emotional last game for Ngele against former club Sundowns on the last game of the season whereby their league safety could still be on the line.