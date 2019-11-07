Seakanyeng attracts Malta top clubs’ interest

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Zebras and former Chippa United (South Africa) attacker Kabelo Seakanyeng is a wanted man at the Maltese Premier League as four clubs including the log leaders Floriana FC have show interest in the player, Gazette Sport can reliably reveal.

Skhebo as the player is otherwise known is currently under the books of Lija Athletic Club which plies their trade in the Maltese second tier. He joined the club earlier this on a one year contract after being club-less for close to six months as his contract with Chippa United was terminated.

In an interview with Gazette Sport from Malta, the player confirmed that four clubs that play in the top league namely Floriana Fc, Mosta Fc, Valletta Fc and Birkirkara Fc are after his services. “ It is a very good feeling to attract interest from top clubs and it shows that I am doing something right; it also motivates me to continue working hard,” he said. “ But for now it is nothing to me and it will mean something when I have signed with one of those clubs because it is every player’s dream to play at a higher level.”

The 26 year old player have played seven games ever since joining his club scoring one goal in pursuit. “ I really enjoy every moment here and I must say that it was not difficult for me to adjust to the playing environment as Europeans play basic football,” he noted. “Most of the time everyone who has basics and learns fast can play in Europe.” His club is currently pitted on the top of the Maltese First Division with 18 points after seven games, they play Swieqi Fc in their next encounter.

Signing with one of the Maltese top clubs will boost the player’s chances of playing the UEFA Championships league because the club that finishes first in the Maltese top league qualifies to play in the qualifying round of Europe’s most prestigious football competition. The second and third placed teams on the other hand qualify for the first qualifying round and the preliminary round for the UEFA Europa League, respectively.