Seakanyeng is in safe Malta

“Except I miss playing,” he says

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Zebras International, Kabelo Seakanyeng, who is plying his trade in the Maltese First Division, is safe from the deadly COVID-19, according to the man himself who says his club, Lija FC, is seeing to that.

Speaking in a telephonic interview with this publication, Seakanyeng said he was in good health. “The only problem is that I miss playing football as there is no action due to the Coronavirus” he noted. “But there is nothing I can do because football has stopped around the world. I just have to wait for the virus to die and then pick up from on where I left.”

Like everywhere in the world, the Maltese Football Association last month halted football activities in order to contain the spread of the pandemic that is exacting a toll on people with increasing ferocity around the globe. Malta has so far recorded more than 200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19.

Seakanyeng said he is worried that his form could decline because of the cessation of football for COVID-19 on the Mediterranean island, adding that he was aiming to be at his best in order to help his team gain promotion to the elite league.

The league was haulted when he had played 18 of 19 league games of his team’s fixtures this season, netting seven goals and three assists.

Lija FC is currently in the second position of the Maltese First Division with 36 points after 19 games. Only two points separate them from log leaders Zetjun Corinthians.