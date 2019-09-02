Setsile’s CAF heroics send TS Galaxy into next round

TS Galaxy exposed to unfavourable treatment ahead of the game

BONGANI MALUNGA

Thero Setsile has endeared himself to the TS Galaxy fans following his CAF Confederation Cup heroics this past weekend. Setsile scored the all important away goal in TS Galaxy’s 1-0 win against St Louis Suns United on Saturday in Seychelles.

Setsile’s 53rd minute strike was enough to thwart any efforts of a comeback from the home team. The goal was Setsile’s first in TS Galaxy colours, he also created a moment of history as he became the first ever player to score a goal for the club outside South Africa. Another player who made a meaningful contribution was Setsile’s countryman, Mosha Gaolaolwe who helped keep a clean sheet and keep the home side at bay. The defensive heroics of TS Galaxy defenders neutralized an onslaught of attacks from the home side for 90 minutes.

TS Galaxy publicly stated that they were given a less than pleasant welcome by the Seychelles club, the club said that their luggage was loaded on a small truck which had no protective seal. They revealed that they were also provided transportation on a school bus. Despite Galaxy’s complaints, African teams have a knack for unsettling their opponents, this has become a norm in continental competitions as this kind of treatment is referred to as “mind games”.

The Nedbank Cup champions have now progressed to the first round whereby they will face CNaPS Sport of Madagascar. TS Galaxy are the only lower tier club in the CAF Confederation Cup and they have exceeded expectations by qualifying for the first round. Setsile’s club will host their Madagascar opponents on the 13th of September before travelling to Madagascar on the 27th of September for the second leg.

If they advance beyond the first round, TS Galaxy will be drawn in the playoff round against some of the teams that have been eliminated from the first round of the CAF Champions League, the playoff round is the last round before the group stages.