The return leg is perfectly set up for Zebras

Malawi unbeaten in their last five games at home, last home defeat was in 2016

BONGANI MALUNGA

Despite failing to capitalize on their home advantage in the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Malawi, the Zebras could be in a better position to qualify than the current aggregate stalemate suggests.

Adel Amrouche’s charges have already passed the first test by avoiding the concession of an away goal at the Francistown Sports Complex, they have now transferred the “home discomfort” burden to Malawi in Blantyre today (Tuesday).

The Flames, as Malawi are affectionately known, will be playing on the edge knowing that conceding at home could put more pressure on them and possibly make the home crowd nervous.

Devoid of a comfortable lead, the onus will be on the home side to assert themselves on the game a lot earlier, this could see them commit more men forward and be at risk of being outnumbered should the Zebras be alert for potential counter attacks.

The Flames have recently made the Kamuzu Stadium a fortress as they have avoided defeat in their last five games at their abode, while also keeping five consecutive clean sheets in that spell. The last away team to register a win at the Kamuzu Stadium is Guinea, they achieved that feat in 2016 during the 2017 AFCON Qualifiers.

Judging by their last two defeats at home against Zimbabwe (in 2015) and lastly against Guinea (2016), the best way to beat them at home is getting an early goal. Zimbabwe and Guinea struck first in their respective games, both teams scored first half goals and set panic waves across the stadium on their way to recording wins.

In an interview with Gazette Sport last week, Zebras star Joel Mogorosi stated that they have the ability to score goals away from home as seen in their recent away trip against Zambia and stated that they need to do more of the same against Malawi in Blantyre. The game will kick off at 3pm (CAT).

Malawi’s last 6 results at home (competitive games)

Malawi 1-2 Guinea (2017 AFCON Qualifiers)

Malawi 1-0 Tanzania (2018 World Cup Qualifiers)

Malawi 1-0 Swaziland (2017 AFCON Qualifiers)

Malawi 1-0 Comoros (2019 AFCON Qualifiers)

Malawi 0-0 Cameroon (2019 AFCON Qualifiers)

Malawi 0-0 Morocco (2019 AFCON Qualifiers)