Why Rollers Are Tight Lipped About Kavazovic’s Return

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers have decided to keep their cards close to their chests in terms of announcing their new head coach with reliable sources informing this publication that the club has already signed a contract with Nikola Kavazovic, they have taken a coy stance while waiting for the Botswana Football Association to declare the return date of football activities.

Rollers are aware of rumours suggesting that a switch to a February to November season format is being discussed and they are not in a rush to make announcements while the return of football still has a question mark. Rollers president Jagdish Shah has maintained that they are in no rush to make an appointment while waiting for communication about when the 2020/2021 season will start.

With local clubs struggling to generate revenue the club is wary of officially hiring a coach who would command a double figure salary while the wait for the new season drags on, the club does not want to continue paying a full salary for the next few months while the league is inactive. Rollers recently revealed salary cuts across the playing staff as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to ravage local football.

A source informed this publication that Kavazovic has already signed his Rollers deal and he currently resides in Gaborone (at Rollers’ expense) while awaiting the commencement of the new season, however his appointment will not be announced pending a work permit and an official time frame for the resumption of football as stated above.