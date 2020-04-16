BONGANI MALUNGA

Mogakolodi Ngele has, so far, kept his cards close to his chest regarding his future at ABSA Premiership club Black Leopards, the club has expressed an interest in triggering a one year contract renewal when the player’s contract ends in June. However, Ngele is still undecided and there is a growing concern that he might leave the club when his current contract ends.

Ngele joined Leopards in June last year on a one year contract, the club inserted an option to renewal for another year when the player signed in 2019 but the final decision about a possible renewal is in the player’s hands. With the club battling relegation and looking likely to be relegated, they do not look like an attractive proposition for Ngele as he has started other business ventures as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the football season in South Africa and the world at large suspended. This has disrupted the schedule of the leagues and FIFA has revealed that leagues will be given permission to extend and change the timing of their transfer windows. Reports have indicated that the PSL (which runs the ABSA Premiership) is currently in discussions as executive members are currently planning for setting new transfer window dates for next season. This will be of great interest to players who are set to be free agents at the end of the current season.

Players whose contracts are set to end in June, including Ngele, will still be given special provisions to continue playing for their clubs to finish the 2019/2020 season if the return of the league extends beyond June.

At the moment, Ngele is allowed to have talks with other interested clubs and possibly sign a pre-contract. The extension of the transfer window is likely to give the player and his management team more time to find a new club or to renegotiate better contract terms with Black Leopards if he has the desire to remain in the Limpopo region. The extended period will give Ngele’s team a chance to scope the market and find a new suitor beyond the regular three month period which can be tough, especially for a player who is not in high demand as he was a few years ago.