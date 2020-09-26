Zebras Legends Laud Gavin Hunt Appointment

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras legends Diphetogo ‘Dipsy’ Selolwane and Mogogi Gabonamong have sung the praises of their former coach Gavin Hunt following his appointment at Kaizer Chiefs. The iconic duo plied their trade under Hunt at Supersport United where they won the 2012 Nedbank Cup and they still hold him in the highest regard today.

Hunt has been appointed to replace German coach Ernst Middendorp following a capitulation which saw the club surrender a healthy lead in the title race, only to miss out on winning the league on the last day of the season. As a result, multi title winning coach Hunt has been roped in to try to do one better next season and win the league.

Hunt signed Selolwane from Ajax Cape Town in 2010 and Gabonamong from Engen Santos in 2011, both players played crucial roles in Hunt’s team and their experience came in handy in terms of passing their knowledge to the younger crop of players at the club.

Selolwane told Gazette Sport that Hunt has the qualities to be a success at Chiefs, he also noted that the players have to respond well to the coach’s demanding nature in order to be successful. “Gavin Hunt is really hard to impress, in a good way though because he demands the best from his players on a daily basis, they are no days off. Hunt is a workaholic, he is really dedicated to the game. His appointment at Chiefs could dispel the notion that only foreign coaches can do well at big clubs, look at what Pitso Mosimane has been able to achieve at Mamelodi Sundowns winning the league and the CAF Champions League. I hope he will be successful at Chiefs, he has to have the backing of the chairman and Kaizer Motaung is excellent in terms of giving coaches backing and freedom,” Selolwane stated.

The Zebras legend also touched on Hunt’s style of play, stating that he is results oriented first while also being open to flair. “He loves a direct style of play but he also allows flair as well. The fans will have to embrace his ideas because they usually bring results, winning comes at an expense and there will be days when they will win without being particularly pleasing on the eye,” Selolwane concluded.

Gabonamong also briefly told this publication that Hunt’s appointment at Chiefs is a step in the right direction while stating that Hunt has what it takes to do well at Chiefs.