2019 DE BEERS GROUP W SUMMIT

An annual women’s forum held during the Diamond Impact Week, to engage women in business and leadership towards facilitating an enabling environment for profit and purpose.

De Beers Group commitments to enabling diversity and inclusion in its producer countries, the engagement of women in leadership and entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of a sustainable economy.

This year, De Beers Group is pleased to present the 2019 W Summit, under the theme Leadership: Bridging Leadership & Purpose for Socio Economic Impact, billed for the 7th November 2019 at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Group’s building Forever mandate recognizes that harnessing diversity and skills development plays a key role in the delivery of women empowerment and leadership. Various stakeholders collaborate to position women’s leadership potential and entrepreneurial skills in building communities.

The W Summit is an initiative that De Beers Group has since 2016 employed for women in business leadership to facilitate an enabling environment for profit and purpose. The forum comprises an annual leadership summit that brings together diverse women in business and leadership from Botswana, the region and world to deliberate on various opportunities for impact, challenges affecting communities and consolidated approaches to create sustainable income flows in the areas of innovation, entrepreneurship and business leadership.

This year the summit will see the participation of a select group of 350 women from the areas of national leadership, senior business and executive corporate leaders, seasoned philanthropists, game changers and women who have and continue to break glass ceilings in various sectors.

