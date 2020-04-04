Ministers Turn Blind Eye As Employees Are Forced Into Unpaid Leave

Four Ministers have declined to comment on government’s position regarding companies that force employees into unpaid leave during the lockdown, despite that government has put in place a P1 billion wage subsidy aimed at assisting companies that are affected by the deadly Coronavirus disease pandemic.

Minister of Presidential Affairs Kabo Morwaeng told this publication that Minister of Investment Trade and Industry Peggy Serame and Minister of Finance and Economic Development Dr. Thapelo Matsheka were the relevant people to comment as to whether it was fair and legal for companies to either retrench or force employees into unpaid leave while government has a relief fund for assisting companies.

Dr. Matsheka did not respond despite several attempts to get him to comment. Serame on the other hand said Minister of Labour Mpho Balopi was the relevant person.

However, Balopi told The Botswana Gazette that he does not sit on the COVID-19 Committee which should address any matter arising from the COVID-19 effects. Morwaeng and Serame all form part of that Committee.

