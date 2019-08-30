StanChart is Best Digital Bank 2019

The Global Finance Awards have become a recognised and trusted standard of excellence

GAZETTE REPORTER

Influential international monthly magazine, Global Finance, has recognised Standard Chartered Botswana the Best Consumer Digital Bank 2019, The Botswana Gazette has established.

Having won it in 2018, the award is the bank’s second in a row and the first since the launch of Botswana’s first all-digital retail bank.

The award was adjudicated on strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Speaking on the award, Standard Chartered Botswana’s Acting Head of Retail Banking, Letso Gaborekwe, congratulated the team’s collective effort. “These awards are as much a testament to the leading innovation and convenience that we are bringing to our customers as much as they are a celebration of our team’s dedication and execution of our strategy,” Gaborekwe said.

“We were extremely proud of the award in 2018 and now, with the launch of Botswana’s first and only all-digital retail bank in 2019, we see that our pursuit of ever greater digital integration across our products and services is keeping ahead of the digital banking movement. Knowing that we still have much more to offer on the platform in the coming updates, we look forward to more Batswana joining our platform and experiencing this award winning way to bank with us.”

In June this year, in response to growing consumer demand for digital solutions to their everyday lives, including their banking services, StanChart launched Botswana’s first all-digital retail bank offering. The platform is delivered through an innovative SC Mobile Botswana App, offering account opening, activation, funding and transacting. It offers customers an onboarding process of approximately 15 minutes, including registration and data input, KYC document upload while customers will have their debit card delivered to them at their location of choosing within 24 hours of the account being opened post activation.

The platform provides more than 70 of the most common transactional service requests, including balance check, statements, peer-to-peer payments, QR payments, loan and overdraft facilities and instant fixed deposits, to name a few.

Said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, speaking on the awards: “Digital banking is not only the future but, increasingly, the present. The Digital Bank Awards recognise and celebrate innovation and excellence in this area.”

The Global Finance Awards are an annual recognition of the best financial institutions around the world. They have become a recognised and trusted standard of excellence.