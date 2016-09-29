Sereetsi & The Natives head for Chicago-USA

GAZETTE REPORTER

Sereetsi and the Natives will be in Chicago, USA starting September 28th to October 4th for CD Baby’s DIY Musicians Conference to be held at Congress Plaza Hotel.

“The conference is a huge networking opportunity. It will expose us to new cutting edge ideas relating to the creative and business side of our craft and allow us to meet fellow artists and leading industry players from across the world. I cannot ask for a better platform to sharpen my understanding of the business of music in all its constantly shifting complexities,” says singer songwriter and author, Tomeletso Sereetsi, the band leader.

Sereetsi & The Natives is also billed to perform at Uncommon Ground with Chicago singer songwriter Hannah Frank on September 29th. “This would be our debut appearance on US soil and we are indebted to Hannah for agreeing to organize the gig for us and sharing the bill with us. We hope that it will set the tone for further collaboration and an extensive tour of the Chicago area and the US in the near future,” Sereetsi said.

The trip to the US is sponsored by US Embassy in Gaborone to who Sereetsi expressed gratitude.

“Special thanks to the US embassy in Gaborone for helping us with travel and accommodation costs for this trip. The contribution will go a long way in developing the arts sector in Botswana as the trip is about skills development and empowerment,” says Sereetsi.