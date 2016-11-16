No end in sight for Nato’s first team exile

Nato unused for a sixth straight game, coach favouring Indians and Spaniards

BONGANI MALUNGA

Ofentse Nato’s first team exile at Atletico de Kolkata looks likely to continue given Jose Fransisco Molina’s decision to continually marginalize the Zebras vice-captain. Nato was overlooked once again this past weekend as he was named on the substitute’s bench but unused.

Molina has not featured Nato in any of the club’s Indian Super League games, this season as Gazette Sport previously reported. Nato has been displaced by Stephen Pearson in the first team this season. Pearson was suspended for this past weekend’s game and Nato was expected to deputise for his suspended teammate but the Spanish coach still overlooked the former Township Rollers anchorman in favour of Raja Shaikh.

The ISL is already in the second round of the season and it appears there is no end in sight for Nato’s first team troubles with each passing game. This publication has received unconfirmed reports that Molina favours the large Spanish and Indian contingent at the club and Nato has unfortunately been the victim in this case.

The player’s agent, Paul Mitchell is believed to be looking for a club that could sign him on a permanent deal in January, a return to Botswana has been ruled out due to the controversy he courted last season.

Nato is currently on another short term contract with the Indian club for the 2016 edition of the competition. Zebras coach Peter Butler believes the player has to find a club in the January transfer window.

“He needs to play more for his own good. It might be a blessing in disguise because he could earn a permanent move elsewhere in a better and more competitive league. I have made inquiries about why he has not been playing but I have not received a concrete response. It will not affect his national team chances because we will only be active next year,” Butler stated.

Atletico are currently situated in the final playoff spot, they have qualified for the playoffs in each of the three ISL seasons and won the inaugural tournament in 2014.