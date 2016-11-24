UDC intervenes to save Tawana

TSHIAMO TABANE

UDC President Duma Boko says his party is in the process of assisting Kgosi Tawana Moremi who is feared to be suffering from depression.

In a brief interview with The Botswana Gazette this week, Boko said they had initiated a plan to rescue Tawana, “We are establishing the challenge that he is going through by engaging his family members,” he said.

Boko however said that he did not know what could have specifically contributed to Tawana’s current state. “I suspect that it is the pressure from the job. We respond differently from pressure from our jobs, so I think that’s how he responds to pressure from the parliamentary job,” he said.

He however expressed confidence that the BDP would not use Tawan’s mental vulnerability and try to recruit to their party, “He is extremely bright and smart and we don’t have fears that any BDP member can convince him to join BDP,” he said.