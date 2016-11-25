2016 BIMC to ready local musicians for international market

A total of 40 speakers expected to speak, with 20 from Botswana

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This year’s Botswana International Music Conference (BIMC) will empower local musicians with knowledge on how they can package themselves in order to appeal to the international market and have a lasting share in it.

This is according to veteran promoter and founder of BIMC, Seabelo Modibe, who says this year’s event which will be on 30th November to 2nd December, will be in keeping with its usual aim of providing long term solutions to local music problems.

“One of our biggest challenges currently as an industry is that we are a small population that cannot accommodate all artists. Another challenge is that our industry is not regulated. We must inflict change and after this conference we will hopefully see a consistent trend of local artists performing outside the country,” he told Time Out, adding that instead of only chasing profit, promoters have a duty to nurture talent.

Modibe advised artists to look outside the country’s borders for more events as it is cheaper and could give them the international exposure which is lacking for many local artists. “International promoters are always skeptical about our artists here because they know nothing about them…we should be focusing sending more artists outside as it’s beneficial for both the artist and the manager,” he said.

The conference is expected to be bigger this year, with at least 20 international speakers and 20 local speakers whose names BIMC says it will reveal soon. International speakers will include those who spoke at the Bushfire Festival Swaziland, KZN Imbizo, Africa Day Festival among others.

The conference will also host a collection societies from Southern Africa, including artist managers, booking agents and other industry players.

“It is jam packed, there will be a talent showcase and an Entertainment versus Sports debate. We are still looking at the numbers that the conference will attract before we announce the event’s venue,” concluded Modibe.