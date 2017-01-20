BIDVEST STEINER – BOTSWANA – GABARONE

POSITION:  FINANCIAL MANAGER

KEY OBJECTIVES:

Ensure accurate and timeous recording of all accounting transactions and management of the team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

EDUCATION:

Minimum standard 10 / Grade 12/ O – Levels with accounting subjects

QUALIFICATIONS:

B Comm degree with CA Qualification

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 3 years financial experience and experience in the rental industry will be an advantage. Great Plains experience will be an advantage.

OTHER:

Professional attitude
Be target driven
Self starter
Good verbal and written communication skills
Good time management skills
Computer literacy and valid driver’s licence

LIST OF TASKS:

Meet with credit controllers and review debtors’ age
Finalizing month end
Sign off month- end report timeously
Sign off payroll
Visit depots and complete monthly financial reviews with GM
Prepare budgets
Ongoing workshops – branch & financial staff where necessary
Preparation of budgets
Timeous submission of month end reports
Manage/ Perform internal audit in all depots
Must be willing to travel to Maun, Kasane and Francistown

APPLICATION:CONTACT PERSON:    Geraldine Nondabula
E-MAIL:        geraldinen@steiner.co.za

CLOSING DATE:    30 JANUARY 2017

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO BOTSWANA CITIZENS

