BIDVEST STEINER – BOTSWANA – GABARONE

POSITION: FINANCIAL MANAGER

KEY OBJECTIVES:

Ensure accurate and timeous recording of all accounting transactions and management of the team.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

EDUCATION:

Minimum standard 10 / Grade 12/ O – Levels with accounting subjects

QUALIFICATIONS:

B Comm degree with CA Qualification

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 3 years financial experience and experience in the rental industry will be an advantage. Great Plains experience will be an advantage.

OTHER:

Professional attitude

Be target driven

Self starter

Good verbal and written communication skills

Good time management skills

Computer literacy and valid driver’s licence

LIST OF TASKS:

Meet with credit controllers and review debtors’ age

Finalizing month end

Sign off month- end report timeously

Sign off payroll

Visit depots and complete monthly financial reviews with GM

Prepare budgets

Ongoing workshops – branch & financial staff where necessary

Timeous submission of month end reports

Manage/ Perform internal audit in all depots

Must be willing to travel to Maun, Kasane and Francistown

APPLICATION:CONTACT PERSON: Geraldine Nondabula

E-MAIL: geraldinen@steiner.co.za

CLOSING DATE: 30 JANUARY 2017

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO BOTSWANA CITIZENS