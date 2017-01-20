BIDVEST STEINER – BOTSWANA – GABARONE

POSITION: FINANCIAL MANAGER
KEY OBJECTIVES:
Ensure accurate and timeous recording of all accounting transactions and management of the team.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
EDUCATION:
Minimum standard 10 / Grade 12/ O – Levels with accounting subjects
QUALIFICATIONS:
B Comm degree with CA Qualification
EXPERIENCE:
Minimum 3 years financial experience and experience in the rental industry will be an advantage. Great Plains experience will be an advantage.
OTHER:
Professional attitude
Be target driven
Self starter
Good verbal and written communication skills
Good time management skills
Computer literacy and valid driver’s licence
LIST OF TASKS:
Meet with credit controllers and review debtors’ age
Finalizing month end
Sign off month- end report timeously
Sign off payroll
Visit depots and complete monthly financial reviews with GM
Prepare budgets
Ongoing workshops – branch & financial staff where necessary
Preparation of budgets
Timeous submission of month end reports
Manage/ Perform internal audit in all depots
Must be willing to travel to Maun, Kasane and Francistown
APPLICATION:CONTACT PERSON: Geraldine Nondabula
E-MAIL: geraldinen@steiner.co.za
CLOSING DATE: 30 JANUARY 2017
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO BOTSWANA CITIZENS