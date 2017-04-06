Rollers players spurned chance to impress Stars hierarchy

Dikwena Chaiman slams Rollers’ showboating skills

THABANG REGOENG

Township Rollers stars fluffed their lines in front of the Platinum Stars hierarchy last week at the He For She friendly game at the National Stadium. On the night, standards slipped and an opportunity to impress Stars Chairman Cliff Ramoroa and Head coach Cavin Johnson was not taken as few did themselves justice in a grim contest.

As previously reported by local pundits down the years, nimble winger Segolame Boy was yet again the subject of Stars’ interest however his dire display left Stars Chairman Cliff Ramoroa unimpressed.

“We have played Rollers a lot of times now but they seem not to have found the formula to win against us so I don’t know what the matter is. We came with our young boys but I thought everything was not right for them yet again. I am quite familiar with some of Rollers players especially Segolame Boy, but he must not play for the crowd,” Ramoroa told Gazette Sport.

Quizzed by this publication if at all the tie was an eye opener for scouting local talent, Stars coach Cavin Johnson remained tight lipped on a possible move for local players in the near future.

“I believe some of Rollers’ key players were not here, others are off on national team duty, just like our team but the main thing is we put up a good football. We once had Mirror (Ntesang Simanyana) in our sights but we took Tsotso Ngele instead of him. Tsotso is now doing well for himself in South Africa, unlucky for Mirror he could not get the opportunity but with the relationship we have with Rollers we will have one or two players coming to us,” said Johnson.

The game itself presented a golden opportunity for Rollers stars who wish to ply their trade in South Africa to make a good mark, however their stage fright appears to have foiled their chances for now.