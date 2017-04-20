Mr. Price Group impressed with local designs

After gracing FWB, Trend Executive reveals designers who caught their eye

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After hosting Mr. Price Group’s fashion show at the just ended Fashion Without Borders (FWB) at Avani Hotel and the National Museum, Trend Executive Apostolos Exadaktylos told Time Out that he was impressed with the high level of creativity and inspiration that was displaced on the catwalks.

This year’s event had attracted a record number of established and up and coming designers who showcased over two days.“It was amazing. The designs were top class, it’s always great to see local talent produce such commercial and on-trend items. Botswana should be very proud,” Exadaktylos said, adding that it was exciting to witness and be a part of the judging process.

One of the organizers of FWB, Tebo Bakwena previously said with this year’s show, they wanted to move away from fashion being seen as entertainment but rather building sustainable brands that can create job opportunities and sell the Botswana Brand: “That’s why we fought to bring buyers from the Mr. Price Group.”

Under the theme ‘’Pret – a – Porter’’, (which means ready-to-wear) the FWB spring and summer collections were designed for mass production rather than made to measure.

Bakwena said this year’s showcased creative and quality garments aimed at appealing to international buyers.

When asked if Mr. Group was interested in buying any designer clothes displayed on the runway for their store space, Exadaktylos said he will be speaking to the senior team at the group about the show- which they were participating in for the first time. “Then we will take it from there, but I cannot say for now what exactly that will entail. I did make notes on a few designers including Mumsy, Betty, Lesley, Olep and of course Natasha who caught my eye so hopefully we can work on something for the future,” he said.

Moreover, Exadaktylos says he hopes to attend more fashion events in Botswana in the future, stating that the country is a beautiful place with a friendly and vibrant community. “And the outstanding talent I saw from the local designers, and even the striking beauty of the local models was quite an experience I’ll never forget. I am so grateful to have been invited,” he said.