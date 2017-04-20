Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller headline Castle Lite Unlocks

Castle Lite Unlocks Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Dubbed as one of Southern Africa’s most sought after events, Castle Lite Unlocks is taking things up a notch by announcing hip-hop sensations Travis Scott & Bryson Tiller as heading acts for this year’s concert.

Scott and Tiller are set to perform on the 15th-16th June in South Africa, but the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience will give consumers in Botswana an opportunity to win an all-expenses paid VIP experience to the Johannesburg concert.

“Castle Lite is ready to Unlock Extra Cold in the most premium way known to music lovers – Botswana will never be the same again. After the success of J Cole’s concert last year, this year’s concerts promise to be bigger, better and colder than ever,”said Becky Opdyke, Castle Lite General Manager.

In the meantime, grab a Castle Lite to stand a chance to win the coldest experience; an opportunity of a lifetime awaits you in Johannesburg. Visit your nearest participating outlets for details on how to enter!