BCP Declares War Against AP

Accuses the newly established party of dragging their name in the mud

“BCP members have to stand up and retaliate”

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: The newly established Alliance for Progressives (AP) has provoked the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) enough and the time to hit back in retaliation has arrived, the BCP National Organizing Secretary Vain Mamela says.

Addressing a poorly attended rally over the weekend, the outspoken Mamela rubbished allegations that the BCP had connived with Sidney Pilane to destroy the Botswana Movement For Democracy. He said this is one of the conspiracy theories which BCP members should stand up and attack as the AP, particularly Wynter Mmolotsi, had declared war on their party, dragging the party in the mud.

“We have been observing from a distance that AP is blaming BCP for the tribulations that engulfed BMD for the reasons known to them. It seems like they rely on lies because even when they were still at BMD towards 2014 general elections they peddled lies about our party accusing it for shunning the opposition coalition. While we thought they have left the opposition coalition they are at it again accusing our party of conniving with Pilane to destroy BMD. It is on the backdrop of this that we should take the war to AP in defense of BCP,” Mamela said, warning that no one should question the legitimacy of the BCP in the opposition coalition because the relevant procedure was followed to welcome the party.

“In 2014 they accused us for shunning opposition coalition, surprisingly when we are welcome they now question our legitimacy. We wonder what they want from the BCP,” he said.

The BCP National Organizing Secretary said people who pushed for the formation of AP give its leader Ndaba Gaolatlhe too much credit and make him believe he is more intelligent than other politicians. “Just because Gaolatlhe is an Economist his supporters believe that this warrants him to be a leader. People should stop giving him too much credit because he is not the only economist in Botswana,” he lashed out.