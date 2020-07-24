BSE LIFTS CHOPPIES SUSPENSION

Shares to start trading on the BSE

Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) announced that with effect from the Monday 27 July 2020, Choppies Enterprises Limited shares will resume trading on the market following a decision to lift their suspension by the BSE.

According to the BSE, Choppies has now published on XNews, all the outstanding financial statements bringing it into compliance with section 5.6 of the Listings Requirements.

Choppies published the 31 December 2018 Reviewed Interim Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Review Report. Further the company published its 30 June 2019 annual financial statements and the accompanying Independent Auditor’s Report. Further, Choppies published the 31st December 2019 Reviewed Interim Financial Statements and the Auditor’s Review Report.

“As usual investors are advised to contact any of the BSE licensed brokers to trade securities should they wish to. The BSE is committed to building a world class securities exchange by executing its mandate of providing an efficient and fair market,” announced the BSE.